CCB unearths drug racket

The CCB officials on Sunday unearthed an inter-State drug racket and arrested two peddlers and recovered 5 kg of marijuana, 260 grams of Hashish oil and 20 LSD strips worth ₹10 lakh from them.

The accused were sourcing the drugs from neighbouring States and selling it to their clients who were mostly students and IT professionals.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police from the narcotics wing raided a house in Kumaraswamy Layout and seized the drugs. The police have also recovered three mobile phones from the accused and looking out for three more accused who were supplying drugs to the accused.