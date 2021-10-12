Bengaluru

CCB unearths cricket betting racket

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 12 October 2021 21:53 IST
Updated: 12 October 2021 21:53 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday raided a house near the government school in K. Channasandra in Ramamurthynagar and arrested a bookie running a cricket gambling racket through a mobile app.

The police raided his house and allegedly caught him red-handed receiving bets from punters for the ongoing IPL T20 matches.

The police have also seized a total of ₹5 lakh betting amount from his house. They have taken him into custody for further questioning.

arrest
Bangalore
Karnataka
police
crime
casino and gambling
