CCB to probe threat letter to Sudeep

April 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) took over the case of a threat letter sent to actor Sudeep and intensified the probe.

The police have gathered some details and zeroed in on the suspect who had posted the letter at a letter box situated near Domlur water tank on March 4, sources said.

The police are also probing the professional rivalry angle and keeping tab on a few people in the film industry and also former staff of Mr. Sudeep.

The letters addressed to the actor using abusive words were received by the caretaker of the family. Manjunath, representing Mr. Sudeep's family, said this caused mental harassment and was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the actor.