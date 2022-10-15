CCB teams raid spas, rescues six women from prostitution

The women and narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Saturday raided two spas in Banaswadi and Rajajinagar and rescued six foreign national women who were forced into prostitution. Based on a tip-off, two police teams raided the spas situated at Subbaiyanapalya in Banaswadi and another one Dr. Rajkumar Road and rescued two women from Uganda and four women from Thailand, respectively.

These women did not have any travel documents, hence they were produced before the FRRO for further procedures to deport them. The CCB officials have booked the owners of the spas.