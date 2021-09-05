CCB teams raid gambling dens, 104 arrested

Bengaluru

This comes after former Home Minister K. J. George’s letter on ‘casinos’ in his constituency

A day after former Home Minister K.J. George wrote to incumbent Minister Araga Jnanendra flagging two ‘casinos’ in Sarvagnanagar constituency, the Central Crime Branch police on Saturday conducted raids on several clubs and gambling dens in Halasuru, Indiranagar, and Sampigehalli. Officials seized ₹4 lakh cash and betting coins and arrested 104 persons allegedly involved in gambling.

“Some managed to escape and a special team has been formed to nab them,” said a CCB official, adding that two teams were formed to conduct the raids.

Incidentally, in response to Mr. George’s allegations of ‘casinos’ in the city, the police denied their existence. One police official did concede that gambling dens were running illegally where games like Black Jack and Baccarat are played for high stakes. However, he had said that they were not ‘casinos’ with hi-tech slot machines, roulette tables, etc. It is such dens that the CCB raided on Saturday.

According to CCB officials, preliminary investigations revealed that these clubs were running illegal gambling operations over the last few months. “Based on CCTV footage, clients come in the afternoon to gamble. All accused have been remanded to judicial custody after the interrogation and further investigations are on.”