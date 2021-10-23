CCB team arrest two for sourcing, selling drugs through darknet

Bengaluru

23 October 2021 03:43 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) uncovered an online drug peddling racket and arrested two people for allegedly sourcing drugs from the darknet and selling them to customers using delivery services. The drugs were concealed in gift parcels, said a police officer.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a paying guest accommodation in Bellandur and arrested the accused. The police seized 300 MDMA pills, 100 LSD strips, 350 gram of charas, and 1.5 kg of Hydro ganja worth ₹60 lakh.

“The duo purchased synthetic drugs on the darknet using bitcoins. The prime accused hails from New Delhi but is currently residing in Bengaluru,” said the senior police officer. The accused would conceal the drugs as birthday gifts in soaps, photo frames, books and perfume bottles. “They communicated with clients using VoIP services and through WhatsApp calls and messages to avoid scrutiny from security agencies,” said the police.

The two accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are in police custody. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant announced a cash reward for the CCB team that uncovered the racket.