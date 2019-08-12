CCB submits interim report on leaked audio clip

Central Crime Branch (CCB) chief Sandeep Patil submitted an interim report on the phone interception issue to DG&IGP Neelmani N. Raju on Monday.

The report, while saying the interception was done as per procedure, reportedly suspects the hand of a senior IPS officer in the leak. The officer has sought more time to probe how the call intercept was leaked.

Ms. Raju ordered an inquiry into the issue after an alleged telephonic conversation between Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and one Faraz Ahmed, where Mr. Rao is heard lobbying for the post, was aired on media channels. Mr. Rao complained that his phone conversations may have been intercepted.

The inquiry went into two aspects – how the interception happened and how the audio clip was leaked.

Sources said Mr. Rao's phone was not intercepted; Mr. Ahmed's phone was intercepted. Officials from the city had taken permission to intercept Mr. Ahmed's calls through proper channels alleging that he was involved in a Ponzi scheme. Permission was taken to intercept his calls for 30 days, sources said.

Interrogation of two inspectors in the technical division of CCB, tasked with interception of calls and other technical aspects of the investigation, has revealed that a senior IPS officer sought a copy of the intercepted call that had Mr. Rao in conversation with Mr. Ahmed, indicating he may have been the source of the leak to the media.