CCB sleuths bust gang that duped people with fake loans 

January 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police have seized counterfeit currency notes of face value of ₹1.28 crore from the gang

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB) have busted a gang that was cheating people by promising them large amount of loans and giving them counterfeit currency notes. Police have seized counterfeit currency notes of face value of ₹1.28 crore from the gang. The arrested have been identified as Pichamuthu, 48, Nallakani, 53 and Subramanyam, 60, all residents of Tamil Nadu. 

Acting on a tip off that the gang had been transporting counterfeit currency notes in a bus, CCB sleuths raided and arrested Pichamathu and the leads he gave led to the arrest of two others. Police have recovered 6,203 notes of 2,000 face value and 174 notes of 500 face value that sums up to ₹1.28 crore. Police have recovered printers and other devices used to print the counterfeits. 

Police said the gang has several similar cases of cheating registered against them in Tamil Nadu. Pichamuthu and Nallakani used to pose as financiers and Subramanyam as their auditor. The trio would approach people in need of urgent loans and offer to provide them huge sums at a low interest. The trio would then take the person interested in a loan to a sub-registrar office and register a loan deed and make the person pay 1% of the loan amount as processing fee and give the loanee counterfeits and flee. 

