CCB search of Parappana Agrahara prison yields marijuana

They were tipped off that gangs and rowdies continue to operate from inside the prison

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials raided the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara on November 30. They seized packets of marijuana and a dozen of pipes used to smoke the drug.

On being tipped off that gangs and rowdies continue to operate from inside the prison, teams comprising two DCPs and 15 inspectors raided the prison during the early hours, and along with the prison staff searched the premises.

CCB officials later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police about the seizure of drugs from the barracks of undertrials and convicts, and sought a detailed investigation.

CCB officials said they had been tipped off that gangsters and rowdies are operating their gangs from inside. They are giving instructions and communicating regularly through mobile phones. But CCB officials did not find any mobile phone during the search.

In July this year, CCB officials had searched the prison. They found knives and daggers, marijuana, mobile phones and SIM cards.