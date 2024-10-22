ADVERTISEMENT

CCB rescues 12 minor girls forced into flesh trade in Bengaluru

Published - October 22, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The victims were sent to different State-run centres for counselling and rehabilitation

The Hindu Bureau

According to the police, the victims were lured with offers of jobs and brought to Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

In a joint operation, the Women Protection Wing of the Central Crime Branch with the help of Bengaluru-based NGOs, rescued 12 minors who were forced into prostitution in various parts of the city.

Based on specific inputs, the CCB carried out a series of raids in different parts of the city since May this year and rescued girls aged between 14 and 17 years who are from different parts of the country, including Tripura, West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, while three girls are from Bangladesh, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said on October 22.

The police arrested 26 people who were running the racket, along with three customers. They have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act and for human trafficking.

The victims were sent to different State-run centres for counselling and rehabilitation.

According to the police, the accused lured the victims by offering jobs and brought them to Bengaluru. The girls were forced into the flesh trade. Many of the girls are suspected to have been brought to the city with the consent of their parents, which is being probed, the police added.

They three girls from Bangladesh had been brought to Bengaluru through an agent who helped the victims cross the porous Indo-Bangla border. The police are investigating to get more information on the network .

The rescued girls will be handed over to their parents, while the victims from Bangladesh will be deported after due procedure.

