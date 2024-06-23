ADVERTISEMENT

CCB registers FIR against moneylenders for cheating Kannada movie producer

Published - June 23, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch officials have registered an FIR against moneylenders under various sections of the Karnataka Money-Lenders Act, 1961, for allegedly cheating and threatening Kannada producer Pushkar M.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Kishore Kumar, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Mr. Pushkar, who produced movies such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Kirik Party, reportedly suffered financial losses during the pandemic and sought help from his relative Adarsha D.B.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Adarsha promised to get him a personal loan at 5% monthly interest. Mr. Pushkar borrowed ₹5 crore betwee 2019 and 2023, and so far repaid ₹9.6 crore, through bank transactions on different dates, along with ₹1.9 crore in cash to Adarsha and his associates .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused, according to the complaint, started demanding ₹13 crore more claiming it was the interest, and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay up.

The accused even sent recovery agents to Mr. Pushkar’s house and office to threaten and intimidate him, according to the complaint.

Unable to bear the harassment, Mr. Pushkar found that the accused were running a moneylending business and approached the Registrar of Cooperative Societies with a complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US