CCB registers FIR against moneylenders for cheating Kannada movie producer

The Central Crime Branch officials have registered an FIR against moneylenders under various sections of the Karnataka Money-Lenders Act, 1961, for allegedly cheating and threatening Kannada producer Pushkar M.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Kishore Kumar, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Mr. Pushkar, who produced movies such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Kirik Party, reportedly suffered financial losses during the pandemic and sought help from his relative Adarsha D.B.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Adarsha promised to get him a personal loan at 5% monthly interest. Mr. Pushkar borrowed ₹5 crore betwee 2019 and 2023, and so far repaid ₹9.6 crore, through bank transactions on different dates, along with ₹1.9 crore in cash to Adarsha and his associates .

The accused, according to the complaint, started demanding ₹13 crore more claiming it was the interest, and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay up.

The accused even sent recovery agents to Mr. Pushkar’s house and office to threaten and intimidate him, according to the complaint.

Unable to bear the harassment, Mr. Pushkar found that the accused were running a moneylending business and approached the Registrar of Cooperative Societies with a complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.