GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB registers FIR against moneylenders for cheating Kannada movie producer

Published - June 23, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch officials have registered an FIR against moneylenders under various sections of the Karnataka Money-Lenders Act, 1961, for allegedly cheating and threatening Kannada producer Pushkar M.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Kishore Kumar, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Mr. Pushkar, who produced movies such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Kirik Party, reportedly suffered financial losses during the pandemic and sought help from his relative Adarsha D.B.

According to the complaint, Adarsha promised to get him a personal loan at 5% monthly interest. Mr. Pushkar borrowed ₹5 crore betwee 2019 and 2023, and so far repaid ₹9.6 crore, through bank transactions on different dates, along with ₹1.9 crore in cash to Adarsha and his associates .

The accused, according to the complaint, started demanding ₹13 crore more claiming it was the interest, and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay up.

The accused even sent recovery agents to Mr. Pushkar’s house and office to threaten and intimidate him, according to the complaint.

Unable to bear the harassment, Mr. Pushkar found that the accused were running a moneylending business and approached the Registrar of Cooperative Societies with a complaint.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.