CCB raids three cafes serving hookah

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Central Crime Branch in a special drive carried out raids on three cafes in the city serving hookah to its customers illegally.

Based on a tip-off, three teams raided Kashish Cafe, Burnout Cafe, and Emirates Sheesha Hotel and restaurants in J.B. Nagar, Commercial Street, and Madiwala, respectively, and seized the hookahs, flavored tobacco, and cash.

The officials also booked the managers and the staff members under various sections of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act .

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCB officials launched a campaign against the hookah bars mushrooming in the city. The City Police Commissioner in his review meeting recently expressed concern over the hookah bars and directed the officials to take action.