CCB raids live band on Brigade Road

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 21, 2022 21:43 IST

The Central Crime Branch officials on Saturday raided a bar and restaurant on Rest House Road and rescued 19 girls who were allegedly forced to perform live.

The police also arrested seven staff of the restaurant for running the the business without permission.

The police said the women were lured and brought from Nepal, West Bengal, Delhi, U.P., Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka by being promised decent jobs. The management of the bar did not have permit or occupancy certificate, a police officer said.

The rescued women have been sent to the State home for women, while the accused were remanded in judicial custody. A case has been registered against them in Cubbon Park police station.

