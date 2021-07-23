CCB raids houses of 58 rowdy-sheeters associated with active gangs

Bengaluru

23 July 2021 21:19 IST

254 Aadhaar cards seized from the residence of one of them

The city police have intensified their special drive against rowdy-sheeters in the city. Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Friday, targeted four of the most active gangs in Bengaluru led by Ravi, Sunila, Naga from Wilson Garden and Narayana on Friday. Police teams raided the houses of 58 such persons known to be associated with these gangs, and are questioning them.

Over the last one month, Bengaluru has seen three high-profile and brazen murders — of Rekha Kadiresh, Lakkasandra Madhu and Joseph Babli — prompting city police to take up special drives against rowdy-sheeters. Two weeks ago, the city police had raided the houses of 116 such persons across the city.

One absconding

Changing strategy on Friday, CCB targeted all members of the most notorious groups currently active. “Of the four main rowdies targeted, only Ravi is absconding. The other three were there at their residences during the raids. They and their associates are being questioned about their activities,” said a senior official.

“The recent murder of Joseph Babli was a revelation to us. While he had no case since 2011 and was considered to be inactive, investigation into his murder has revealed he was active in dispute settlements and gang rivalries as well, though he took care not to be noted explicitly. This has been a wake-up call to us, prompting us to conduct a drive to probe rowdy activities in the city more deeply,” said another senior officer.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said there would be zero tolerance for rowdy activities and the drive taken up will go a long way in controlling the menace.

Aadhaar cards found

During the raids on Friday, police found a cache of 254 Aadhaar cards at the house of a rowdy sheeter Shahnawaz from Shivajinagar, a known associate of Ravi. Shahnawaz is also absconding. “We are yet to ascertain as to why he had collected Aadhaar cards of so many people. We suspect it may be related to some property issues,” a senior officer said. Police also recovered five daggers and ₹2 lakh cash from the houses raided.