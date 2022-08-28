Bengaluru

CCB raids hookah bar on Church Street

The CCB on Saturday raided a hookah bar, Blow, on Church Street and seized hookahs and flavored tobacco worth ₹80,000.

According to CCB officials, the management violated COTPA provisions.

The Home Department has prohibited hookah bars for also promoting substance abuse.

The CCB has booked a case against the owner and manager of the bar.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2022 8:23:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ccb-raids-hookah-bar-on-church-street/article65822455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY