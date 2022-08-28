CCB raids hookah bar on Church Street
The CCB on Saturday raided a hookah bar, Blow, on Church Street and seized hookahs and flavored tobacco worth ₹80,000.
According to CCB officials, the management violated COTPA provisions.
The Home Department has prohibited hookah bars for also promoting substance abuse.
The CCB has booked a case against the owner and manager of the bar.
