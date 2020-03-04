CCB raids club, arrests gambling gangster

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday night raided the Karnataka Contractors Club at Palace Grounds and found wanted gangster Kunigal Giri and 15 others allegedly gambling on the premises.

“We arrested Giri for gambling, but handed over him to the custody of the Byappanahalli police as there is a non-bailable warrant against him in a robbery case,” said a police officer.

The raid was conducted around 8.30 p.m. after the CCB received information that non-members were gambling and betting on the premises.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said: “We have booked a case against 16 persons, including Giri, and seized ₹4.72 lakh in cash. Giri is involved in more than 90 cases, most of which are robberies.”

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said all 16 accused were not club members. The case has been handed over to Sadashivanagar police for further investigation.

Giri is wanted for committing robberies on highways. He allegedly attempted to murder a police officer by opening fire with a country-made pistol in 2014. He was arrested by the Koramangala police and was out on bail.