CCB raids bookmakers at Bangalore Turf Club

The city police raided bookmakers at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on Friday over complaints of suppression of income to evade tax and causing loss to the State exchequer. The police have seized ₹96 lakh in cash and detained 40 people for questioning.

“We received a complaint two weeks ago that the bookmakers suppressed the money they collected on bets in the books. The bookies need to pay GST of 28% on these bets. The complaint alleged bookmakers by suppressing bets were evading tax,” said a senior official from the CCB.

An inquiry conducted by the police, who pretended to be placing bets, last Friday indicated that the complaint was true. Following this, a raid was planned.

The raid that began Friday afternoon was led by two Deputy Commissioners of Police and covered all the 20 BTC licensed bookmaker counters at BTC. “The probe has revealed that not even 10% of the bets placed were entered in the books, establishing a tax evasion exercise,” the official said. The CCB has now registered a cheating case for causing loss to the State exchequer. “We will write to the GST Department, submitting a report of our probe,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime), Bengaluru.

Harimohan Naidu, steward at BTC Managing Committee, said the bookmakers are licensed by the BTC, which collects a fee from them to run their business on the premises, but it is in no way related to the bookmakers and how they conduct the business.