CCB raid reveals betting racket in Bengaluru Turf Club

January 13, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as nine bookies managed to escape during the raid and efforts are on to track them down, the CCB officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Hunting Goddess (Jockey P S Chouhan, up) winner of The Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinter’s Cup, at the Bangalore Turf club. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The raids conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Friday has allegedly exposed an illegal betting racket operating in the Bengaluru Turf Club (BTC).

Based on a tip off, the CCB officials raided the premises and arrested 66 bookies and seized cash ₹3.4 crore from them.

The accused were allegedly operating through the bookie stalls claiming to be license holders and running the betting racket illegally.

The accused had no records for the betting received and were also avoiding taxes, a senior police official said

