CCB questions mall owner and film producer on financial transactions to actor

Bengaluru

22 October 2020 01:47 IST

CCB officials on Wednesday questioned three people, including a Kannada film producer and the owner of city mall, regarding financial dealings between them and actor Sanjjanaa Galrani who has been arrested in the drug racket case. “We questioned owner of Meenakshi mall Ganesh Rao and film producer Soundarya Jagadish after we found that they had transferred huge amounts of money to Sanjjanaa,” said a source.

The transactions and bank accounts were verified before they were summoned for questioning. While Mr. Rao reportedly told the CCB that the money was a loan, Mr. Jagadish said that the amount he had transferred was part of the remuneration package for the actor who had a role in one of the films he produced.

Mr. Jagadish later confirmed this to the media and said Sanjjanaa had acted in a film he produced and the CCB had questioned him about the same.

“The duo submitted relevant documents to substantiate their claim, and we are verifying this,” said the CCB source.