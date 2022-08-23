CCB probes telephone exchange racket

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials stepped up investigations to crack down another illegal telephone exchange operating in the city.

The investigation was taken up based on a complaint filed by Hind Gaurav from the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, who found that four SIM cards were being used as SIP/Trunk exchange to convert international calls to local calls.

This, according to Mr. Gaurav, is not only posing a threat to national security, but violates telecommunications rules and is causing huge loss to the State exchequer.

Based on the four numbers provided, the police stepped up investigations to track down the accused operating the exchange in and around the city. It may be recalled that the CCB had unearthed many such illegal telephone rackets being operated in the city earlier.