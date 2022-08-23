CCB probes telephone exchange racket

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 23, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials stepped up investigations to crack down another illegal telephone exchange operating in the city.

The investigation was taken up based on a complaint filed by Hind Gaurav from the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, who found that four SIM cards were being used as SIP/Trunk exchange to convert international calls to local calls.

This, according to Mr. Gaurav, is not only posing a threat to national security, but violates telecommunications rules and is causing huge loss to the State exchequer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the four numbers provided, the police stepped up investigations to track down the accused operating the exchange in and around the city. It may be recalled that the CCB had unearthed many such illegal telephone rackets being operated in the city earlier.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app