January 12, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday conducted surprise checks at the bookie counters at Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) and confiscated cash and documents.

The raids were carried out based on a complaint alleging unauthorised collection of an inflated ticket amount from people visiting BTC. According to the police, there were also allegations that these counters also cheated the State exchequer by avoiding GST. Many counters were raided and documents seized for verification.