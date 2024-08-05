ADVERTISEMENT

CCB police inspector ends life in Bengaluru

Updated - August 05, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

His death comes three days after Sub-Inspector Parashuram of Yadgir district was found dead under mysterious circumstances

The Hindu Bureau

Thimmegowda, an inspector with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police was found dead at Bidadi on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An inspector with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police was found dead at a deserted wooded area in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city on August 5. He had ended his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Thimmegowda, was working with the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB. He had been posted to the CCB less than a month ago. Earlier, he was posted with the Ramanagara district police.

A senior city police officer said that Thimmegowda had a reputation of being a ‘good man’, but was reserved and kept to himself. “Following his death, there are reports of family issues. Only an investigation will reveal what led him to take the extreme step,” the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passers-by noticed the body in a wooded area in Bidadi in the morning. Karthik Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Ramanagara district, rushed to the spot. Investigation is on to ascertain what led him to take the extreme step.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Second death in police force in one week

The CCB inspector ending his life comes three days after Sub-Inspector Parashuram of Yadgir district was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Acting on a complaint by his wife, Yadgir police have registered a case against local Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampana Gouda for abetment of suicide.

The wife has accused the MLA and his son of demanding ₹30 lakh for cancellation of the transfer of the deceased.

The case has been handed over to the CID.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US