CCB police inspector ends life in Bengaluru

An inspector with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police was found dead at a deserted wooded area in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city on August 5. He had ended his life.

The deceased, Thimmegowda, was working with the Economic Offences Wing of the CCB. He had been posted to the CCB less than a month ago. Earlier, he was posted with the Ramanagara district police.

A senior city police officer said that Thimmegowda had a reputation of being a ‘good man’, but was reserved and kept to himself. “Following his death, there are reports of family issues. Only an investigation will reveal what led him to take the extreme step,” the officer said.

Passers-by noticed the body in a wooded area in Bidadi in the morning. Karthik Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Ramanagara district, rushed to the spot. Investigation is on to ascertain what led him to take the extreme step.

Second death in police force in one week

The CCB inspector ending his life comes three days after Sub-Inspector Parashuram of Yadgir district was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Acting on a complaint by his wife, Yadgir police have registered a case against local Congress MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampana Gouda for abetment of suicide.

The wife has accused the MLA and his son of demanding ₹30 lakh for cancellation of the transfer of the deceased.

The case has been handed over to the CID.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)