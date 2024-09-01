GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCB police book cheating case against online grocery company

Published - September 01, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch police recently registered a case of cheating and fraud against an online grocery firm for allegedly selling fake baby food products by forging a company’s name.

Based on a complaint by Prashanth Kumar S., a representative of the company, the CCB police charged representatives of the online grocer under Section 318 (4) (cheating and fraud) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for further investigation.

Mr. Kumar in his complaint said that his company was making baby food products and formulas and marketing them through online grocers.

As part of his job, Mr. Kumar was assigned to check the quality and sales and periodically ordered five packets of baby food products online. The order was delivered to the local address in HBR Layout on on August 9.

Upon checking, two out of the five products were found to be fake, he alleged. Mr. Kumar sent the products to his company head office in Mumbai which analysed them and confirmed them as fake, he said.

Mr. Kumar complained to the CCB said that the online grocer was selling a fake product using the name of the genuine company to make money and dupe its customers.

