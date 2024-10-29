ADVERTISEMENT

CCB police arrest peddler, recover MDMA worth ₹2.3 crore

Published - October 29, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an African national and recovered 1.5 kg of MDMA worth ₹2.36 crore from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided a house at Sri Nidhi Layout at Parappana Agarahara, caught the accused and seized the synthetic drugs stored in his house. According to the police, the accused came to India in 2020 on a medical visa, stayed in Greater Noida and worked as a barber for sometime before moving to Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the accused came in contact with a woman drug peddler, also an African national, and allegedly started peddling drugs. The woman peddler is on the run and efforts are on to track her down, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US