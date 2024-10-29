CCB police arrest peddler, recover MDMA worth ₹2.3 crore

Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an African national and recovered 1.5 kg of MDMA worth ₹2.36 crore from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided a house at Sri Nidhi Layout at Parappana Agarahara, caught the accused and seized the synthetic drugs stored in his house. According to the police, the accused came to India in 2020 on a medical visa, stayed in Greater Noida and worked as a barber for sometime before moving to Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the accused came in contact with a woman drug peddler, also an African national, and allegedly started peddling drugs. The woman peddler is on the run and efforts are on to track her down, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.