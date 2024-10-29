GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCB police arrest peddler, recover MDMA worth ₹2.3 crore

Published - October 29, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an African national and recovered 1.5 kg of MDMA worth ₹2.36 crore from him.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials raided a house at Sri Nidhi Layout at Parappana Agarahara, caught the accused and seized the synthetic drugs stored in his house. According to the police, the accused came to India in 2020 on a medical visa, stayed in Greater Noida and worked as a barber for sometime before moving to Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, the accused came in contact with a woman drug peddler, also an African national, and allegedly started peddling drugs. The woman peddler is on the run and efforts are on to track her down, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

