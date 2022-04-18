CCB officer, assistant in dock for harassing physically challenged techie in Bengaluru

Police headquarters in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: file photo

April 18, 2022 00:19 IST

The complainant runs a software training institute in Thippasandra, Bengaluru

A police inspector and his assistant of the rank of constable with the Central Crime Branch Police are in the dock for allegedly assaulting and harassing a 39-year-old physically challenged software engineer in connection with a nine-year-old financial dispute case. He was acquitted in 2014.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim to the Police HQ and the State Human Rights Commission, the Home Minister’s office has sought a probe and action-taken report.

The victim, who runs a software training institute in Thippasandra, claimed that he kept getting calls from Police Constable Nagaraj over the last one week demanding that he appear before the inspector for inquiry.

When he asked the constable for a copy of the summons and the case details, Nagaraj allegedly refused to provide them and insisted that he report to the station. Finally, he went to meet Inspector Ravi Patil who allegedly abused him verbally and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to return the money he owed to a person involved in the case.

According to the victim, an associate with whom he had a financial dispute with, had filed a complaint against him in 2013. The case went to trial and he was found not guilty a year ago. In his complaint, he pointed out that after nine years, Ravi Patil called him to the station without summons or other documents and threatened him demanding that he pay up. “This is a gross misuse of official power and harassment,” he said in his complaint.