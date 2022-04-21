CCB nabs PU dropout for duping unemployed youth

The conman posed as IISc professor promised jobs to hundreds of unemployed candidates

The conman posed as IISc professor promised jobs to hundreds of unemployed candidates

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday caught a 53-year-old man who allegedly duped hundreds of unemployed youth by promising them jobs. The conman, Vikram Hosamani, posed as a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) working with Microsoft in the United States even though he had dropped out of pre-university.

The police nabbed him by pretending to be job seekers. After receiving information on his whereabouts, they scheduled an appointment with him. As per his instructions, a team went to a hotel in Amruth Nagar, Konanakunte and met with Hosamani. During the course of the conversation, he claimed to have graduated from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. “He said he had done his PhD at IISc, Bengaluru and was working in the US for Microsoft,” said a police officer.

According to investigators, Hosamani lived in a posh apartment in Konanakunte. “He placed advertisements in leading newspapers with his biodata offering job consultancy services. He also promised candidates the required training they needed to land a job, and would ask them to make a deposit into his account as part of the enrollment fees,” the police officer added.

The police recovered several fake offer letters, visiting cards and bank details from him, and have taken him into custody to ascertain his role. CCB Police Inspector Rahim Iqbal has also filed a case against Vikram Hosamani for cheating, impersonation and forgery within Konanakunte police station limits.