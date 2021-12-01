CCB intensifies probe into alleged plot to ‘eliminate’ MLA

Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath

Bengaluru

01 December 2021 13:39 IST

Questions one of the men involved in the conversation

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has intensified its probe into a video conversation between two men in which they are allegedly discussing about eliminating Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath. The alleged conversation between Gopalkrishna and Kulla Devraj took place around five months ago.

Gopalkrishna belongs to the Congress and had lost the last Assembly election from Yelahanka. Devraj is his associate.

The CCB picked up Devraj and questioned him in detail about the discussion.

A police officer said that no complaint has been filed so far and the probe is in the initial stage.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said that the incident has been taken seriously and ‘CCB is inquiring to ascertain the conspiracy’.

Following the emergence of the conversation, police is also reviewing the security cover of the MLA.