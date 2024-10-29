CCB finds several incriminating videos, photos on phones of couple arrested on blackmail charge

A day after the Central Crime Branch officials arrested Manjula Patil and her husband on the charge of blackmailing the son of former Minister Malikayya Guttedar, the police questioned the couple on Sunday, confronting them with the contents of their phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three mobile phones recovered from the couple have incriminating videos and pictures which, the police suspect, were used for blackmail. The police now suspect that the couple is part of an extortion racket.

A team of officials went to the couple’s house for a spot inspection and recovered incriminating materials related to the case.

The accused befriended Mr. Guttedar over the phone, recorded the conversation, and called his son to blackmail him, said the police. Claiming to have objectionable videos, the couple demanded ₹20 lakh. They were arrested by the CCB officials near Garuda Mall where they had come to receive the ransom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.