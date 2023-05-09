ADVERTISEMENT

CCB conducts surprise check at Central Prison

May 09, 2023 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday conducted a surprise check in the Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara ahead of elections, and to check on contraband.

A team of 50 police officials, headed by S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), carried out the search in the prison around 6 a.m., which continued till 9.30 a.m.

The officials found two mobile phones, two SIM cards, around four knives, a scissor, traces of drug consumption and tobacco products during the search.

The officials questioned rowdy elements and warned them not to influence people on behalf of any candidates or political parties.

The seizures were handed over to the Chief superintendent of Prison along with a report for further action.

The prison officials have taken the measures to file a complaint with the jurisdiction Parappana Agrahara police.

CONNECT WITH US