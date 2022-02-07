CCB conducts special drive to check up on foreigners in Bengaluru

Around 100 officials from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) participated in a special drive across the city to check on foreign nationals who either are illegal residents or involved in anti-social activities.

“As many as 27 foreign nationals, including 11 women, were not having the travel documents in order and have been sent to the detention centre and cases have been handed over to the FRRO for further action,” a police officer said.

The drive was launched in the early hours of Monday and as many as 43 houses rented by foreign nationals in and around K.R. Puram, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hennur, Banasawadi, Kothanur, Sampigehalli , Bagalur and Yelahanka were searched to look for possible narcotics elements. Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police have registered a case against a foreign national under the Passport Act in Hennur police station .