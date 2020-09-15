Bengaluru

CCB conducts search in Aditya Alva’s house

Aditya Alva’s residence near Hebbal in Bengaluru

Aditya Alva’s residence near Hebbal in Bengaluru   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a search at the house of Aditya Alva near Hebbal on Tuesday.

Armed with the court permission, a team of officials raided the house and searched the premises where drug parties were allegedly organised.

Aditya alva, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva, is named as accused no. 6 in the FIR filed by CCB.

CCB sources said Aditya is in touch with the other peddlers and would arrange parties at his house in Hebbal.

Aditya has been on the run soon after his associates were arrested earlier this month.

