CCB busts online drug racket

Accused listed primary health care centre in Ramamurthy Nagar as delivery address

The Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) uncovered an online drug racket and arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly smuggling LSD strips from the Netherlands by placing orders via the dark net.

“The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, hails from Coimbatore. He works for a private firm in Bengaluru. He had given a primary health care centre in Ramamurthy Nagar as the delivery address for the parcels,” said a police official.

The CCB team probing the case discovered that his friend’s aunt worked at the health care centre. “His friend Madan Kumar has an aunt who lives in Ramamurthy Nagar and works as a lab technician at the primary health centre. The accused had given that address in an attempt to cover his tracks,” the official added.

Customs officials at the airport found the drugs while checking parcels and alerted the CCB.

“Madan and his aunt were questioned about the consignment. But we soon realised that they had no clue about the content of the parcels. They said that Arun had asked for their help to get the parcel delivered,” said the police.

Following their statement, Arun Kumar was detained and questioned. He allegedly claimed to have ordered LSD tablets from the Netherlands, and that he had placed several orders in the past.

According to the police, he would collect the parcels from the health care centre, supply LSD to college students and private firm employees in the city and in Tamil Nadu.