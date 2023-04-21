CCB uncovers inter-State fund raising racket in Bengaluru

April 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Thursday busted an inter-State fund-raising racket and arrested two youths from Andhra Pradesh who had opened a trust and employed 20 women for their call centre to seek donations to help COVID-affected orphans.

The accused, identified as Ajay N. and Venkatachalapathy, who had past experience of working with fund raising, made use of their expertise to set up a trust and operated from Bommanahalli for the last five years. The accused paid salary to the call centre employees ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 with a target of calling at least 200 people per day to seek funds.

The accused, using this modus operandi, accumulated crores of rupees and even bought houses, sites and expensive vehicles from the donation money, said the police.

The accused soon started operating many such online fund raising firms in the name of Child Care Foundation, Care and Love, Asha Kuteera Foundation and We for Orphans, operating from Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Based on a tip off, a team of CCB officials, with the help of a child protection officer, conducted raids at the call centre and office of the accused in Bommanahalli, seized documents and equipment used to commit the fraud and arrested the accused.

The accused would take photos of children in government schools and share it with the donors as orphans, said the police.

The accused have been booked under cheating, forgery and various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.