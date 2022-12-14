CCB busts inter-State drug racket in Bengaluru and arrests four peddlers

December 14, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested four peddlers, including a Sudan national, and recovered 240 grams of MDMA crystals worth ₹35 lakh from them.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided two places in Banaswadi and Koramangala police station limits and arrested the peddlers.

Investigation revealed that the accused had sourced the drugs from their contacts, a Nigerian national and another person in Kerala.

The accused would sell the drugs to their clients charging them between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 per gram.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and efforts are on to track down their network.