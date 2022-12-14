  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

CCB busts inter-State drug racket in Bengaluru and arrests four peddlers

December 14, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested four peddlers, including a Sudan national, and recovered 240 grams of MDMA crystals worth ₹35 lakh from them.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided two places in Banaswadi and Koramangala police station limits and arrested the peddlers.

Investigation revealed that the accused had sourced the drugs from their contacts, a Nigerian national and another person in Kerala.

The accused would sell the drugs to their clients charging them between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 per gram.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and efforts are on to track down their network.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.