CCB busts inter-State drug racket, arrests six peddlers, and recovers narcotics worth ₹44 lakh

March 12, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday busted an inter-State drug racket and arrested six peddlers, including three foreign nationals, a manager with a car sales company and a guitarist, and recovered drugs worth ₹44 lakh, including 54 gram MDMA crystals, 410 grams of hydro ganja, and 18 kilos of marijuana from them.

The salesman of a car marketing company in Yelahanka would source the drugs from his contacts and sell it to his customers. Based on a tip-off, the CCB officials arrested the accused and recovered 8.1 kilos of ganja worth ₹8 lakh from him.

In a similar incident, the police arrested a man who had come to the city to learn and teach music, but got addicted to drugs and eventually became a peddler. The accused, according to the police, sourced hydro ganja from abroad through the dark net and delivered it through an international courier service. The CCB officials recovered 410 grams of hydro ganja worth ₹25 lakh from him.

In another incident, a food delivery personnel from Rajgopalnagar who was delivering food and peddling drugs at the same time, has been arrested by the CCB officials. The police recovered 9 kilos of ganja worth ₹6 lakh from him. According to the police, the accused is from a neighbouring State and was operating in the city for the last three years to make a quick buck.

The CCB officials also arrested three foreign nationals in Hennur, one of whom had come to the city on a business visa five years ago and started peddling drugs. The accused also roped in his brother to source synthetic drugs from his contact and sell it to his customers.

The two others were overstaying in the city without travel documents. The accused have been detained and produced before the FRRO remanding them in detention centre for further procedure.

