CCB busts illegal international telephone exchange racket

The accused were running it from three locations in Bengaluru

The officials of the economic wing of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday busted a illegal international telephone exchange racket and arrested five persons from Kerala running it from three different locations of the city for the last few months.

Based on a tip-off from the central telecom department, the CCB registered a case and tracked down the firms situated in Koramangala, Mico Layout, and Rajajinagar.

Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police, said the accused — Dennish Pavoor, Vipin K.P., Subhash, Bejin Joseph, and Shammad Shjahan — are from Kerala having strong technical background. They opened the firms under the names Bizhub Solutions (OPC) Pvt. Ltd, Orture, Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Time Info Technology (9OPC) Pvt. Ltd., claiming them as call centers for tourism customer care, and operating the facility through an SIP trunk line of a leading telecom company to convert VoIP calls from Gulf countries to local calls.

Using this method, the accused would manage 24 lakh minutes of international calls in 60 days while from another firm 68 lakh minutes of international calls in 40 days.

The racket has not only resulted in a huge loss to the government and the telecom department but also pose a threat to national security, Mr. Gupta said adding that the CCB would continue to investigate to ascertain details of their network.