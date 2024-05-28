CCB busts detective agencies involved in sale of CDR illegally

The Women Protection Wing of the CCB on Wednesday busted an illegal CDR sale racket and arrested 10 people who were allegedly operating under detective agencies to probe matrimonial issues.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by Soumya N., Police Inspector, Central Crime Branch, Women Protection Wing raided Rajadhani corporate service , situated in Govindaraj Nagar and arrested the owner Purushtoham and six of his associates.

The accused, according to the police, have not taken a license from the authority concerned to run the business and using their network accessed confidential Call Record Details (CDR) of around 43 people to share it with anti-social elements and with their contacts who have matrimonial disputes.

This racket, according to a senior police officials, also leads to the possible involvement of police officials. According to sources, the telecom companies cannot share CDR details until authorised by a senior police official. The officer concerned will be held responsible even there are any lapses in accessing the details.

Based on the complaint, the Govindaraja Nagar police have registered an FIR against Purushotham and others charging them under IT Act , Indian Telegraph act , cheating and criminal breach of trust for further investigation.

City police commissioner B. Dayananda said that a detailed investigation has been ordered to ascertain the magnitude of the case and necessary action will be taken.

