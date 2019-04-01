CCB busts cricket betting racket, one held
The Central Crime Branch arrested a bookie who was allegedly running an online betting racket for the ongoing IPL cricket matches.
The accused Vishwanath, 35, is a resident of Kapila Nagar in Rajgopal Nagar. He was running the racket through a mobile app and giving access to punters who bet above ₹5,000.
The accused would give them access to the mobile app on submitting a deposit using which punters can place bets on the IPL matches, the police said.
Based on credible information, a team of officials raided his house and arrested him. The police have recovered ₹1.8 lakh and two mobile phones from him.
Vishwanath told the police that he was working on behalf of Nitin, who offered him 10% of every bet.
The police have taken him into custody. Efforts are on to track down Nitin.