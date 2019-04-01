Bengaluru

CCB busts cricket betting racket, one held

more-in

The Central Crime Branch arrested a bookie who was allegedly running an online betting racket for the ongoing IPL cricket matches.

The accused Vishwanath, 35, is a resident of Kapila Nagar in Rajgopal Nagar. He was running the racket through a mobile app and giving access to punters who bet above ₹5,000.

The accused would give them access to the mobile app on submitting a deposit using which punters can place bets on the IPL matches, the police said.

Based on credible information, a team of officials raided his house and arrested him. The police have recovered ₹1.8 lakh and two mobile phones from him.

Vishwanath told the police that he was working on behalf of Nitin, who offered him 10% of every bet.

The police have taken him into custody. Efforts are on to track down Nitin.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:36:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ccb-busts-cricket-betting-racket-one-held/article26704221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY