CCB busts cricket betting racket in Bengaluru

December 21, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Wednesday busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested a bookie running the online betting for the ongoing India and Bangladesh test series.

Based on a tip-off, the police caught the bookie near Jamia Mosque road in Halasuru Gate and seized ₹2 lakh in cash and a mobile phone.

The accused was operating the racket using a mobile app and receiving the bets from punters online. The police have seized the phone for further investigation.

