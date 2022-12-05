CCB busts cricket betting racket in Bengaluru, arrest three bookies

December 05, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of Central Crime Branch on Monday busted a cricket betting racket and arrested three bookies operating through a mobile phone app.

Based on a tip-off, a team raided two places in Mahadevapura and arrested the accused and seized ₹10.5 lakh from them.

The accused were betting on the England and Pakistan matches and receiving the bets from punters online. During the raid, another bookie managed to give the slip to the police and efforts are on to track him down.

The police have also seized three mobile phones from the accused and analyzing the call records to ascertain their network.

