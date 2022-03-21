CCB busts app-based horserace betting racket in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 00:41 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday busted an app-based horserace betting racket and arrested three bookies who were allegedly running the betting ring from a house in Malleswaram.

The accused have been identified as Harish Seshadri, 40, Vikas Senoi, 46, and S. Raghunandan, 52.

“They were caught in the act of receiving bets from punters for a race that was held on Saturday. The bookies were receiving bets from punters over the phone and payments were made online as well,” said a police officer.

The police seized ₹5.5 lakh, a laptop, and 10 mobile phones from them .The police have taken them into custody to ascertain whether they are part of a larger racket.