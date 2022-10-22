CCB busts another inter-State drug racket in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 22, 2022 20:22 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday arrested four peddlers and recovered MDMA and marijuana worth ₹4.5 lakh from them.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials from the narcotics wing caught the accused red-handed at a park near Mico layout where they were waiting for their clients.

The accused confessed that they had sourced the drugs from their contact in Kerala, said officials. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and efforts are on track down their source from Kerala.

