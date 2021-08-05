CCB bust inter-State Red Sanders racket

The Red Sanders seized by CCB from a godown at Hommadevanahalli on Bannerghatta Road on August 4, 2021

Bengaluru

05 August 2021 14:17 IST

Police seize 9,135 kg of Red Sanders worth ₹4.5 crore

Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted an inter-State Red Sanders smuggling racket and arrested two persons who were allegedly caught red handed while they were trying to sell the timber to their clients. The police seized 9,135 kg of Red Sanders worth ₹4.5 crore.

Based on specific inputs, a team led by ACP B.S. Angadi went to a place near an apartment in Gottigere, Hulimavu. They arrested Anand Kumar, 51, and Anil Singhi, 47, who were waiting for their clients with a log, which was kept in the back seat of the car.

The accused told the police that they, along with their associates, sourced Red Sanders from their contacts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. They stored the Red Sanders in a godown in Hommadevanahalli on Bannerghatta Road.

Police went to the spot and sealed the godown. They also seized a truck from Tamil Nadu which had come to deliver Red Sanders that the accused were planning to smuggle to foreign countries.

A case has been registered in Hulimavu police station.