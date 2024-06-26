ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests two persons trying to lure people into honey trap

Published - June 26, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Central Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to lure several individuals into a honey trap and blackmail them, using morphed videos.

Based on a complaint by K. Harish Gowda, Chamaraja MLA, the police arrested Santosh and his associate Puttaraju from Mysuru. One of the accused in the case is a YouTuber, while the other allegedly runs a prostitution racket in Mysuru.

Mr. Gowda told the media that the accused had called many people known to him using two numbers. “The gang would target businessmen, doctors, professors, and reputed people. The accused would claim to have their private videos and would threaten to share them with their family members if the ransom was not paid, he said.

Based on his complaint, the police have arrested the duo and seized their mobile phones and a pendrive.

Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Bengaluru, said that the duo was taken into custody, while efforts are on to track down another person who is on the run. The police are verifying to ascertain the criminal background of the accused.

