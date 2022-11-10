CCB arrests two Nigerian nationals, recovers synthetic drugs worth ₹25 lakh

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 10, 2022 20:18 IST

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹25 lakh which they were allegedly peddling in the city.

Officials said the accused were staying at a rented house in Bagalagunte for the last six years and peddling drugs to their customers, who are college students and employees at private firms and small-time businessmen.

The accused had come to the city six years ago on student visa and returned home. The duo had come again on business visa and overstayed to peddle drugs, they added.

Using their contacts, they would source the drugs from neighbouring States and sell it to their customers. The police have booked the duo under the NDPS Act and are probing their network.

